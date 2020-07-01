DALLAS — A person was hit and killed by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train at 6:45 p.m. Monday night in a right-of-way between Bachman Station and Burbank Station on the Green Line near Love Field, DART police said.

DART police are investigating.

Right now, Green Line trains are single-tracking around the area, and shuttle buses are available between Bachman Station and Inwood/Love Field Station for Orange Line passengers.

