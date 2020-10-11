Grayson County among 5 outlying North Texas counties in midst of rising COVID-19 cases

In the past month and a half, Grayson County has added more COVID-19 cases than any other eight-week stretch since health officials started tracking cases.

While Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties are all dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases, many of the outlying North Texas counties are also dealing with a similar spike in cases.

Grayson County

In the past eight weeks, Grayson County is averaging 25.45 new COVID-19 cases a day, even with no new cases reported Sunday or Monday. This is the highest eight-week average since the county started tracking cases in March.

The average dropped as low as 12.59 a day from July 22 to Sept. 15 before cases started rising in October.

Johnson County

In the past eight weeks, Johnson County is averaging 24 new COVID-19 cases a day. However, this includes the most recent three days when only one new case was reported.

The average dropped as low as 17.66 a day from Aug. 26 to Oct. 20 but has been on the rise almost every day since that time period.

The record eight-week average for Johnson County came from June 27 to Aug. 21 when there was an average of 36.88 new cases a day. This was in large part due to July 8 when there were 184 new cases and Aug. 18 when there were 161 new cases.

Parker County

In the past eight weeks, Parker County is averaging 16.36 new COVID-19 cases a day. However, this includes the most recent three days when no cases were reported.

The average dropped as low as 11.91 a day from Aug. 22 to Oct. 16 but, similar to Johnson County, has been on the rise almost every day since that time period.

The record eight-week average for Parker County came from June 27 to Aug. 21 when there was an average of 24.80 new cases a day. This was in large part due to July 23 when there were 142 new cases and July 28 when there were 158 new cases.





Henderson County

In the past four weeks, Henderson County is averaging 11.68 new COVID-19 cases a day. However, there were no new cases reported Monday.

The average dropped as low as 5.29 a day from Sept. 2 to Sept. 29 but has been on the rise almost every day since that time period, especially in late October.

The record four-week average for Henderson County came from July 5 to Aug. 1 when there was an average of 14.93 new cases a day. This was in large part due to July 14 when there was a Henderson County record 63 new cases.

Hill County

In the past three weeks, Hill County is averaging 8.0 new COVID-19 cases a day. However, there were no new cases reported Sunday or Monday.

The average dropped as low as 3.33 a day from Oct. 1 to Oct. 21 but has been on the rise since late October.