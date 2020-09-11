COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County sets record with 1,525 new cases reported

The county's previous record daily case count was set on Saturday with 1,062 new cases.

Tarrant County is reporting a record high of 1,525 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 566 COVID-19 patients in Tarrant County hospitals as of Monday afternoon, according to the county dashboard. That's the highest since Aug. 3 when there were 574 patients.

There have been 763 deaths, 75,161 cases and 57,914 recoveries in the county since tracking began in March.

Statewide, there have been 956,234 confirmed cases and 18,743 deaths, as of Saturday.

The U.S. became the first nation in the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, as record spikes continue in states nationwide.

It took 10 days to go from 9 million to 10 million, the shortest time yet between 1 million cases.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 90% effective

Pfizer said Monday that early results from its coronavirus vaccine suggest the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The announcement, less than a week after an election seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis, was a rare and major piece of encouraging news lately in the battle against the scourge that has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, including almost a quarter-million in the United States alone.

"We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope," Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press. "We’re very encouraged."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top-infectious disease expert, said the results suggesting 90% effectiveness are "just extraordinary," adding: "Not very many people expected it would be as high as that.”

COVID-19 cases continue spiking in El Paso

As of Monday, El Paso has hit nearly 27,000 COVID cases and 673 people have died. The El Paso County Judge has ordered residents to stay home except for essential travel and imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The order expires Nov. 11. All non-essential businesses have been shut down to try to slow the spread.

“Hospitalizations continue to rise sharply and unfortunately more people we know will continue to succumb to the complications of this disease,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza in a press release.

Cook Children's COVID-19 cases

There are three COVID-19 patients in the hospital Monday, Cook Children's officials said.

The seven-day rolling positivity average is 7.8%. The overall positivity rate is 5.7%.