Grassroots program to fight crime getting big bucks in city grant money

Fort Worth City Council Members are scheduled to vote on a huge grant for The Violence Intervention & Prevention program known as VIP FW.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — A grassroots program in Fort Worth is getting some much needed financial support from City leaders.

The Violence Intervention and Prevention Program targets neighborhoods like the Stop 6 area with hopes of reaching people more apt to be involved in criminal activities. The goal is to make sure crime doesn't feel at home in such neighborhoods.

Qutione Solomon serves as what’s known as an agent for VIP Fort Worth.

"My motto is be the change you want to see,” said Qutione Solomon.

After being involved in a lifestyle of gang activity for years and turning his life around, Qutione hopes to help others do the same. He's part of the Violence Intervention and Prevention program in Fort Worth and has since become a “Lead Agent”. Part of his responsibility is serving as a mentor to newer VIP agents.

Every time crime happens in the Stop 6 area, violent or non-violent, it disturbs him. That’s another reason he is out there trying to change the neighborhood from the inside out.

“Is this an unsettling feeling? Because being from where they're coming from, I kind of understand the headache. It's just missing a male role model or that strong figure,” said Solomon, “We deal with the ones everybody don't want. The 1% is what I call the real thugs or whatever you would like to say. So yeah, this is a very interesting work."

Qutione, affectionately known as Q in the Stop 6 area, owes surviving the streets to his mentor. Pastor Rodney McIntosh is one of the forces behind VIP. He started the program with many goals in mind that include helping young black men survive beyond the ages of 18 to 21 years old, reducing the number of funerals involving young people and even teaching young people that they can achieve college. But just stopping the homicide rate, non-fatal shootings and aggravated assaults is a measure of success alone for McIntosh.

The Fort Worth pastor does not mince words about who helps the program get to those people they are trying to reach. VIP is a grassroots program that recruits former gang members to help reduce violent crime, especially among youth headed down the wrong road.

Recently, VIP agents were able to help squash a disagreement among two groups of young people at odds with each other before it escalated to violence.

VIP agents also work to be visible in some of the area schools to serve as mentors, education cheerleaders and to be a presence, especially to male students who may not have role models.

McIntosh often remains a silent voice about what VIP agents do during the school year, but their work is impactful and even made a difference this past school year.

“The work that they did to some of the middle schools, to know that you know we were able to assist in keeping the violence down among youth and schools so the kids get a proper education, said Pastor Rodney McIntosh.

The Violence Intervention Program applied for a city grant for its' fiscal year 2023. Fort Worth City Council members are scheduled to vote during their Sept. 13, 2022 meeting to award VIP more than $622 thousand in grant money. That money will cover operating costs and help recruit more VIP mentors.

McIntosh also welcomes community donations for VIP. The grant will help VIP in 2023, but their goals to impact crime in Fort Worth go far beyond the budget.

McIntosh is grateful for the support from city leaders. He said he hopes to recruit even more support for people concerned about the future and the safety of neighborhoods hard hit by crime

Rodney McIntosh said, “Financial support is always needed.”

McIntosh is always recruiting volunteers to join their fight against crime. In addition to being a pastor, he is also a family man. Somehow, he finds the time to dedicate to the VIP Program while also taking care of his family which includes daddy and husband duties.

Now that he has a better grasp on life and has learned to help steer others in the right direction, Solomon said welcomes the help too, especially since they're getting a serious financial boost from city leaders willing to invest in VIP.

“It's major, because if the city we were working in isn't backing or having our backs, then it's like for nothing, right?” said Qutione Solomon.