Grapevine-Colleyville ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position

Dr. Brad Schnautz is currently serving as the district's interim superintendent.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has selected the lone finalist for its superintendent position -- and the district didn't have to look very far.

The district announced on Monday that the board of trustees unanimously voted to name Dr. Brad Schnautz as the next schools leader.

Schnautz is currently serving as the district's interim superintendent following the retirement of Dr. Robin Ryan in January. Ryan announced his retirement in September 2022.

Schnautz first joined the district in 2017 as a deputy superintendent.

"It’s been an honor to have served this district for nearly six years now and to have had the opportunity to play a role in helping GCISD realize gains and successes in achievement throughout our organization," Schnautz said in a statement. "... I’m blessed and excited to guide our district to further success in the future."

According to Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Schnautz has more than 20 years of experience in education and previously worked as a teacher and coach at Bryan, Conroe and Magnolia school districts. He also became a high school principal at Magnolia ISD in the Houston area.