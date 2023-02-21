Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

The finalist, Wendy Eldredge, was unanimously voted upon by the CFBISD Board of Trustees Tuesday night.

CARROLLTON, Texas — The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to name a single finalist to become the next superintendent, the district announced on Tuesday.

The finalist, Wendy Eldredge, has served as Crandall ISD's superintendent since 2019 and has worked in education for more than 30 years.

After a finalist is named, state law requires a 21-day waiting period before they can be officially hired as superintendent.

"Dr. Eldredge brings tremendous experience, dedication, and heart to this role," said CFB Board of Trustees President Dr. Les Black in a statement. “Our community and staff told us they wanted an educational leader who could build a trusting culture, embrace diversity, attract and retain teachers, and of course produce results for students. We are elated that we have found that educational leader in Dr. Wendy Eldredge. We cannot wait to welcome her into our learning community.”

CFBISD has been searching for a new superintendent since December 2022 and received applications nationwide.

“The Board would also like to publicly thank Mr. Brian Moersch for his service as an interim superintendent,” Black added. “His broad experience, deep knowledge and calm leadership were critical in guiding our district through this difficult period of transition and ensuring that we continued to move forward in the service of our mission. He is a major asset for CFBISD and the board is grateful for his dedicated service.”

Prior to serving Crandall ISD, Eldredge also served as assistant superintendent of safety & operations at Garland ISD, and as area director of the South Garland K-12 feeder pattern, encompassing 8,200 students at 10 campuses.

Eldredge earned a doctorate of curriculum & instruction from Texas A&M-Commerce, along with her superintendent's certificate. She also has a master's degree in educational administration from Kansas State University.

Accomplishments while serving Crandall ISD include passing a $365 million bond election in May 2022, which included a successful proposition for a new fine arts center.