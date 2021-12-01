Grand Prairie officer resigns after arrest in connection to ride-share altercation

Grand Prairie police immediately launched an internal investigation, according to officials, and placed Huber on administrative leave.

A Grand Prairie police officer has resigned after he was arrested in December in connection to an altercation with a ride-share driver in Dallas, Grand Prairie police officials said.

Matthew Huber was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a ride-share driver in Dallas on Dec. 12, officials said. Dallas police informed Grand Prairie police of the incident the same day.

Grand Prairie police then immediately launched an internal investigation, according to officials, and placed Huber on administrative leave.

Officials said the weapon police suspect was used in the incident was not one issued or owned by Grand Prairie police. He was off-duty at the time.

Huber resigned from the police force on Jan. 7 "hours before" a disciplinary hearing, according to officials. He had been with the police force since 2017 and had no previous disciplinary action in his personnel file.

“It is my expectation that all Grand Prairie Police employees, on or off duty, conduct themselves in a manner consistent with the high level of trust placed in us by the public we serve," said Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney. "Any actions that violate that trust are inconsistent with our organizational values and will not be tolerated.”