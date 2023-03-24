NAACP chapter calls for resignations of Grand Prairie ISD superintendent, principal for response to racially insensitive video by students

A video posted on social media showed several Dubiski Career High School students using a derogatory word and sticky notes to spell out a racial slur.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired when WFAA first spoke with the Grand Prairie NAACP concerning the video.

A local NAACP chapter is calling for more accountability and the resignations of the Grand Prairie Independent School District superintendent and a principal following the outcome of an investigation into students caught on video using racial slurs inside a classroom.

In early March, a video posted on social media showed several Dubiski Career High School students using a derogatory word and sticky notes to spell out a racial slur before saying it aloud in class.

Parents told WFAA that they also noticed a substitute teacher in the video, too.

WFAA shared the video on March 13 with the students’ faces blurred and the audio.

Angela Luckey, the president of the Grand Prairie NCAAP, said she was upset over the video and heard from several Black students who were upset and angry that the students in the video had not been punished before the school’s spring break.

“Some of them are crying. Some of them just say, 'Mrs. Luckey when we do something wrong, we get suspended the same day,’” Luckey told WFAA in an interview.

Luckey called for the district to remove those students from the school.

When WFAA reached out to Grand Prairie ISD, the district sent the following statement in response to the allegations against the students:

"Earlier today, we were made aware of a video that has been passed around via social media that we believe to include students from Dubiski Career High School using an offensive racial term.

I can assure you that we will fully investigate this situation and hold those involved accountable. The District is on Spring Break this week, so we will have more information when school is back in session next week."

But the outcome of the investigation didn’t end in any significant consequences for the students when they returned from spring break, according to Luckey.

“There have not been any disciplinary action as far as these students being expelled and removed from Dubiski,” Luckey said. “We're asking that for this year, that they finish the year at the alternative school that is designed for student with that type of behavior.”

Grand Prairie NAACP is also demanding the resignations of the school’s principal and Superintendent Linda Ellis. The chapter also wants the school board president to step down.