Investigation underway after racist graffiti found at middle, high schools in Fort Worth

The incidents happened at Chisholm Trail High School and Ed Willkie Middle School, which are part of Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police with the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District are investigating incidents involving racist graffiti found at two schools on Monday.

According to a letter sent to parents from school officials, racist messages were found in the courtyard area of Chisholm Trail High School and in the walkway in front of Ed Willkie Middle School.

Both schools are located in northwest Fort Worth, but they are part of the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district.

"This act of vandalism alone is disturbing; however, the content of the graffiti is even more disappointing with references demeaning several different ethnic groups of people," the letter from school officials stated.

The letter to Chisholm Trail parents also stated one of the messages contained a threat but that district police determined it wasn't credible.

In images posted on social media, racists messages could be seen written on the ground near the schools and even on a brick wall. Crews quickly cleaned up the graffiti on Monday morning, according to the district.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district police are now investigating the source of the vandalism and officers are reviewing surveillance cameras covering areas of the campuses.

"Those found to be responsible will be arrested and face legal consequences," the letter stated. "Part of what makes our community great is our diversity. We will not tolerate anything that makes our campus uncomfortable for any child."

Anyone who may have information on the vandalism is urged to contact the district through the Let's Talk button on the website or report details to Crime Stopper or Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD police at 817-847-2999.