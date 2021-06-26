Grand Prairie Fire Department recovers body from Joe Pool Lake

The fire department said the dive team recovered the body at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday after the drowning was reported at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The Grand Prairie Fire Department Saturday said the Public Safety Dive Team recovered the body of a 55-year-old man who drowned in Joe Pool Lake on Wednesday. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's name later.

The fire department said the dive team recovered the body at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday after the drowning was reported at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. A witness told first responders they saw the man swimming off of a boat and didn't resurface. The man was wearing a life vest on the boat but removed it to go swimming, officials said.