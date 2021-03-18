Grand jury indicts 2 men in connection to 3-year-old Amari Boone's death

Joseph Delancy and Deondrick Foley were Amari's caretakers at the time of his death on April 12, 2020.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Tarrant County grand jury indicted two men Wednesday in connection with the death of 3-year-old Amari Boone.

Boone died almost a year ago on April 12, 2020.

Joseph Delancy was indicted on one count of injury to a child-serious bodily injury and four counts of injury to a child-bodily injury. Deondrick Foley was indicted on seven counts of injury to a child-bodily injury, Tarrant County officials said in a release.

Delancy and Foley, who were Amari's caretakers at the time of his death, were arrested on Jan. 22.

Amari's cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head and his death was ruled a homicide, Fort Worth police said.

He was taken to the hospital on April 10, 2020 and later died on Easter Sunday, police said. Amari's grandmother told WFAA at the time that he had 10 broken fingers, two broken arms, bleeding in his brain and bruises.

An arrest warrant issued for Foley in January had additional details about Amari's death and the abuse the toddler suffered.

Detectives said they found evidence of child abuse in Facebook in messages between Delancy and Foley. According to the arrest warrant, the messages dated back to February 2020.