DALLAS — A former Lyft driver has been indicted in the August robbery, sexual assault and murder of 22-year-old Sara Hudson in Lower Greenville.

A grand jury indicted Glen Richter, 49, Thursday on a charge of capital murder by terror threat, according to the indictment.

The indictment states that Richter intentionally killed Hudson, a recent University of Arkansas grad who had just moved to Dallas for work on Aug. 19 — the night before her birthday.

She was headed out to the Lower Greenville area to celebrate when Richter kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted her before shooting her in the head. He then placed her body in an SUV and set fire to the vehicle.

Richter was arrested two days later on a charge of capital murder, with bond set at $1 million. He is still in the Dallas County jail, records show.

At the time of her death, Hudson's family spoke about her love for life.

"Her joy, I mean, her celebration of life...she glowed," Hudson's aunt, Angela Aragon, said. "She had this beautiful laughter I can still hear between my ears right now."

In June, she started work as a logistics sales account executive at Schneider in Dallas.

Friends and family have described Hudson as kind and supportive, and a woman who loved the great outdoors. They released a statement in August that read:

This is an unspeakable tragedy. Sara was a young woman of immense talent and immeasurable potential. She was beloved by all who knew her and deeply touched everyone she met. The world is a more precious place because of her and sadder now without her. While her amazing potential may be lost, we have much to learn from how Sara lived each day based on hope, love, and kindness. We miss her and will love her always.

