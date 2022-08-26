Gas bills will be higher this winter, Atmos Energy says

Atmos Energy warned its customers the bills would be going up due to the cost of energy sources increasing.

TEXAS, USA — Atmos Energy customers were in for a rude awakening this morning as the company sent out a newsletter warning them their monthly natural gas bills would be higher this winter.

"As summer comes to a close and we begin preparing for cooler temperatures this fall, Atmos Energy wants you to be aware that the cost of all energy sources has increased," the statement reads.

The letter goes onto say that Atmos Energy can't earn a profit off the natural gas they deliver due to being a regulated utility, and that they are only allowed to pass through their cost to customers.

Atmos Energy gave a few different tips to cut back on gas bill costs this winter, such as conserving energy to control energy costs, or getting financial assistance or payment plans.