Fundraiser honors 12-year-old shot and killed in Fort Worth

The community is rallying around the family of 12-year-old Treyshawn Eunes. He was shot and killed in Fort Worth on Juneteenth.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Sunday, people came together to honor the life of 12-year-old Treyshawn Eunes. He was shot and killed in Fort Worth on Juneteenth.

According to Eunes' mother, he was with his father at a barbecue when the shooting happened.

Eunes just graduated from J.B. Little Elementary School in Arlington, and was preparing to go to seventh grade. Eunes was a runner and a football player. He loved to play games and ride his scooter in the neighborhood, especially to the local snow cone shop next to his mom's apartment.

Lakesha Bay, Eunes' mother, said Daesy's Tropical Sno was their special place. They went almost every day after school. She said they sometimes ate snow cones two to three times a day.

"I will always come here. He loved this place. He loved snow cones," said Bay. She treasures the memories they had here.

After Eunes' sudden death on Juneteenth, his teachers from Little Elementary reached out to the owners of Daesy's Tropical Sno. Together, they started a fundraiser for the boy's family.

"Sunday is usually my busiest day of the week. That's why we decided to do the benefit today. Every penny that comes to the shop is going to the family," owner Shaun Mallory said

The money will be used for Eunes' funeral.

Over the last few years, Mallory got to know Eunes.

"He was just the sweetest young man every time he was in here," Mallory said. He remembers Eunes' smile. He said he would always order different flavors each day.

"I don't think I'd be able to do this without each and every one of you," Bay said to Eunes' teacher. She was comforted to see the endless line at Daesy's on Sunday.

At least a thousand snow cones were sold to honor her son.

The Fort Worth Police Department told WFAA there is an active investigation on this shooting. Few details were provided.

Bay called it an accidental shooting. During the barbecue on Juneteenth, she was told her son was inside playing games, and a toddler was there too.

"Wherever the kid was digging at in that room, he got into something and found a gun and shot Trey on accident from across the room," she said.

Bay said Eunes' father rushed him to Cook Children's Medical Center. By the time she arrived at the hospital, she said in tears, "It was too late. I came, but Treyshawn had already passed away."

She urges families to lock up their guns, especially if they have children. She said her son could still be alive today. Bay wants justice for her child.