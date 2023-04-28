Fundraiser to help pay for armed security at North Texas elementary school

Parents have been funding the effort to make sure an armed security officer is on campus at all times at George W. Bush Elementary School.

WYLIE, Texas — Inspiration is a newly built subdivision just outside Wylie city limits in Collin County near the shores of Lavon Lake.

And while its subdivision neighborhoods are labeled with monikers like Faith, Destiny and Success, it has one other unique attribute: a school resource officer funded by parent donations.

George W. Bush Elementary School opened in 2016. But, after the tragic events in Uvalde, parents here began talking about the need to have an armed school resource officer on campus full time.

“Mostly because we’re an anomaly,” said elementary school parent Brandon Sprinkel.

The anomaly is that while Wylie or Sachse police departments offer patrols near other Wylie ISD elementary schools within their jurisdictions, the Inspiration community and George W. Bush Elementary are outside those city limits and in unincorporated Collin County.

Patrols are primarily the responsibility of Collin County sheriff’s deputies. And there were no dedicated deputies on campus 24/7.

“It wasn’t full time. And all you can think as a parent is what if they’re not there,” said Sprinkel who referenced the recent school shooting in Nashville as further motivation to act.

“As soon as you saw the Tennessee video, those doors are identical to ours. And it was just gut wrenching,” he said.

So, since January, George W. Bush Elementary School parents have been raising enough money to pay the $60 an hour it costs to have an off-duty Collin County deputy on campus during school hours. The money goes to Wylie ISD, which then pays Collin County.

So, at George W. Bush Elementary at least, there is armed protection always there.

Parents WFAA spoke with support the idea -- although some wish that the parents didn’t have to foot the bill directly.

“I think that’s our biggest question, the funding and where it’s coming from. I think unanimously we all agree we need it it’s just how do we get it,” said parent Shelbi Stofer.

And to help them continue paying that $86,400 a year, the community is holding a fundraiser and block party at the Inspiration community center near the school Friday night starting at 6 p.m. The fundraiser includes a bounce house for children and food from Common Table and chef Rodman Shields.

Texas House Bill 3, under consideration in Austin, would require school districts to place at least an armed officer or employee at each campus throughout the state and provide state funding for it. If it passes, fundraisers like the one planned in Inspiration tonight might no longer be necessary.

But, Brandon Sprinkel said he and other parents are devoted to doing whatever it takes to make sure an officer is here.