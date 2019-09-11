NEVADA, Texas — It was a special night in Nevada, Texas as hundreds of people gathered for Friday night’s football game between the Community High School Braves and Dallas ISD’s Roosevelt High School Mustangs.

Unity, solidarity and togetherness were among the themes as people gathered to support Community ISD at the end of a tough week.

Friday night, was also senior night.

Emotions were already high heading into the football game, with people still grieving the tragic loss of four Community High School students who were killed on Tuesday. Andrew Miller, Jordan Kidd, Marilynn Dominguez, and Secily Lackey died during a car wreck.

“The tragic loss that we had on Tuesday is going to affect everybody for years to come," Chris George said.

There were those attending the football game who believe the sport teaches some to be brave. However, Brave Nation isn’t toughing out this tragedy alone.

In a gesture of compassion and sportsmanship, the Roosevelt Mustangs presented Community ISD with a special banner. The banner read, "Be Strong. 1 Love."

"I just want to say, everything is going to OK. God is going to make a way," said Football Captain Byron Owens.

Roosevelt’s football players and cheerleaders also presented the Community High School football captains with five plants. There was one for the family of each student who died, and one for the campus to keep.

Dallas ISD’s Executive Director of Athletics said, “Tonight’s more than about football. This is about coming together as one.”

Friday night was about standing in solidarity, even when there was a lot on the line.

