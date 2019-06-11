LAVON, Texas — Four Community High School students were killed Tuesday in a crash after the truck they were traveling in hydroplaned and lost control, police said.
The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on State Highway 78 near Main Street in Lavon, authorities said.
Wednesday afternoon Lavon police released the names of the victims who died: Andrew Miller, 17; Jordan Kidd, 17; Marilynn Dominguez, 16; and Secily Lackey, 16.
GoFundMe accounts and meal trains have been set up to help the families of the victims.
A vigil is being held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Community High School. The public is invited to the service.
Students are also encouraged to wear blue to school Thursday to show support for "Brave Nation."