LAVON, Texas — Four Community High School students were killed Tuesday in a crash after the truck they were traveling in hydroplaned and lost control, police said. 

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on State Highway 78 near Main Street in Lavon, authorities said. 

Wednesday afternoon Lavon police released the names of the victims who died: Andrew Miller, 17; Jordan Kidd, 17; Marilynn Dominguez, 16; and Secily Lackey, 16. 

GoFundMe accounts and meal trains have been set up to help the families of the victims.  

A vigil is being held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Community High School. The public is invited to the service. 

Students are also encouraged to wear blue to school Thursday to show support for "Brave Nation." 

