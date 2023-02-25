Nonprofit organization hosting free de-escalation, door security training for nighttime businesses and entertainment areas

The training is said to teach ways to reduce the likelihood of incidents and protect patrons from harm.

DALLAS — 24HourDallas, a nonprofit organization focused on creating a safe and inclusive nighttime culture for Dallas, is hosting a free de-escalation and door security training for businesses and entertainment areas.

The training, provided by Dallas police Department, Dallas Fire-Rescue, Texas alcoholic Beverage Commission and MOVE Training, is said to teach ways to reduce the likelihood of incidents, respond to resistance in an effective and safe manner and protect patrons.

Service and hospitality professionals, security staff, entertainment area stakeholders as well as the public are invited to the training, which is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Sandango 813, 813 Exposition Ave.

"This training is critical for anyone working in the hospitality or service industry," said DPD Assistant Chief Michael Igo in a statement. "By learning how to de-escalate situations and respond to resistance, nighttime operators can reduce the risk of violence and keep themselves, their patrons, and our communities safe."

Topics to be covered include communication skills, de-escalation techniques and physical security measures. The city says it's intended to help create a safe nightlife environment by providing workers with the tools needed to prevent incidents from escalating to violence.

"We're proud to support this initiative, which aligns with our mission to serve the people of Texas and protect public health and safety through consistent, fair and timely administration of the Alcoholic Beverage Code," Major Nicole Langley of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said in a statement.