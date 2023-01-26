Texas has had the second-most layoffs this year. Here's what that means for Dallas-Fort Worth

While Texas ranks second with 4,625, its layoff total is about 40% of California's layoff figure of 11,331.

DALLAS — Texas has seen the second-most layoffs in the country so far in 2023.

That's according to CivMetrics, a project from the nonprofit Policy Data Institute, which has catalogued mass layoffs across the U.S. through WARN Act filings.

The WARN Act requires companies with 100 or more employees to give 60 days notice when performing layoffs. Some states do not make their WARN notices public, and CivMetrics' database and information compilation reflects that.

While Texas ranks second with 4,625, its layoff total is about 40% of California's layoff figure of 11,331. Washington ranks third with 4,082, New Jersey fourth with 3,154, and Pennsylvania fifth with 1,997, according to CivMetrics.

Layoffs by city

Reflecting the bevy of tech layoffs announced over the past several months, Seattle, San Francisco, Redmond, San Diego and Austin filled out the top 5 cities that have experienced the most layoffs so far in 2023.

North Texas' Richardson wasn't far behind Austin's 1,255 figure, with 1,165 workers laid off, CivMetrics reported. Lancaster (No. 9.), Lewisville (No. 19) and Irving (No. 20) also ranked among the top 20 for 2023.

While there are still layoffs set to hit in Texas and beyond, such as those announced by Round Rock-based Dell Technologies Inc. and others, job openings remain resilient.

The past three months may have been dominated by high-profile layoffs, recession fears and growing economic uncertainty, but several key metrics still aren't budging, our sister publication reported. Job openings actually rose in November and continue to hover at nearly double the number of unemployed, American City Business Journals wrote. The quit rate is holding steady at 2.7% – though the layoff rate inched up from 0.9% to 1%.

LAYOFFS in Dallas-Fort Worth and across North Texas

In the past year, North Texas has seen 5,479 layoffs reported in WARN filings, according to the CivMetrics database.

Mortgage service companies, along with certain categories of distribution and third-party logistics firms, account for the majority of the layoffs.

Since this time last year, Richardson has seen the most layoffs, followed by Fort Worth and then Dallas, the CivMetrics' database showed. Irving and Plano sit at fourth and fifth respectively.