Four high school students in Fort Worth hospitalized after reports of overdoses, MedStar says

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four Fort Worth high school students were taken to a hospital for treatment on Thursday after reports were made of possible overdoses, according to MedStar.

A MedStar spokesperson told WFAA that a crew responded to Polytechnic High School at around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report involving multiple students experiencing overdose symptoms.

According to MedStar, four students were treated for minor complaints such as nausea and vomiting, but the direct cause of those symptoms is still unclear. The students were transported to a hospital for further evaluation, MedStar said.

Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. WFAA reached out to Fort Worth ISD for a comment, but the district would only say, "Because the incident involves minors, we cannot provide any other information other than appropriate action is being taken."

The Fort Worth Fire Department would only confirm that it "responded and treated multiple juvenile patients."