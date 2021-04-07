Four sent to hospital after officers find truck in ditch Saturday night, police say

The four people in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital. One had a head injury and is considered to be in critical condition, police said.



On Saturday, July 3 around 10:38 p.m., police officers were notified of an accident at Oscar Avenue and NE 32nd Street in Fort Worth. It was here they found a vehicle in a ditch near a creek.

Police found four people in the vehicle. All were sent to a local hospital with one having a head injury and considered to be in critical condition.

According to police, the driver was driving down a part of Oscar Avenue, which used to be a thoroughfare but is now split by a creek. The driver did not see that the road ends, police said.

The driver was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. An assault charge was added due to serious bodily injury (SBI) to one or more of the passengers in the vehicle.