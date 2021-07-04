'This is an extremely tragic event' | Eight in hospital after overnight shooting in Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth officers responded to a call for gunshots and located eight people wounded near a car wash, according to police.

Eight people are in the hospital Sunday after a shooting that happened overnight in Fort Worth.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers went to the 3400 block of Horne Street after a nearby officer heard gunshots in the area. This is in the Como neighborhood and west of Lake Como Park.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found eight people with gunshot wounds near a carwash, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police still don't know the reason people were gathered in the area at the time, according to Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

"This is an extremely tragic event on what is supposed to be a festive occasion on Independence Day," Noakes said.

As of a Tweet sent out by the department at 5:09 a.m., detectives were on scene gathering information and evidence.

"We're seeing way too much gun violence across the nation," Noakes said. "We're seeing it here in Fort Worth. We're seeing it in the Metroplex."

Sunday's shooting comes after three people were hurt in three separate shootings from Thursday night into early Friday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

"What I want the citizens to know is we're doing everything we can at Fort Worth PD to put a stop to the senseless violence and to take guns out of the hands of criminals in Fort Worth, Texas," Noakes said. "It will not be tolerated."

It is assumed that several different guns were used in the shooting because of multiple shell casings in the area, according to police.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Officers who arrived on the scene provided life-saving measures to all the people shot, according to Noakes.

"I'm extremely proud of the way they responded, and the way that they treated the victims as soon as they arrived on scene," Noakes said.

Gun violence detectives are investigating and more information will be shared as it becomes available, according to police.