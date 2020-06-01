A Fort Worth woman was arrested on two charges of kidnapping Saturday after she drove off with her neighbors' children, Fort Worth police said.

The mother of the children requested a ride from Kirsten Simsbenson, her neighbor who had given her car rides before, police said. When the mother and her children exited the car, Simsbenson drove off before the mother had a chance to get her kids out of the car, police said.

The car was found in the 400 block of Meadow Hill Drive, with Simsbenson and the children still inside, police said. Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested Simsbenson and returned the children, who were unharmed, to their mother.

Simsbenson is in Tarrant Couty jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

