A man in his 30s is dead after his car struck a light pole shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of North Little School Road in Arlington, police said.

Investigators think that the man somehow lost control of his car and drove it over a curb and hit a light pole, causing his death at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

