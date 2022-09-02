Fort Worth city council, mayor currently make less than $30,000. A ballot proposal seeks to change that

The raises, if approved on the May 7 election, would go into effect on Oct. 1, when the city's new fiscal year begins.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth city council members on Tuesday night voted to put a measure on the May election ballot that would nearly triple their pay, as well as the mayor's salary, as both positions currently make less than $30,000 annually.

The ballot proposition, if approved by voters, would amend Fort Worth's city charter to make the mayor's salary half of the average annual salary for all city department heads.

The proposition would also make council members' salaries half of the average annual salary for all city assistant department heads.

The mayor's salary would jump from $29,000 to $99,000, and council members would get a raise from $25,000 to $76,000.

The raises, if approved on the May 7 election, would go into effect on Oct. 1, when the city's new fiscal year begins.

The pay bumps would put Fort Worth officials more in line with those in Dallas, where Mayor Eric Johnson makes $80,000 per year and councilmembers make $60,000.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that current Fort Worth salaries also lags behind San Antonio, which pays its mayor $61,725 and councilmembers $45,722.

The Fort Worth positions are considered part-time, but Mayor Mattie Parker and council member Elizabeth Beck have lobbied for more pay, saying the council and mayor jobs take more than part-time hours, according to the Star-Telegram.

Beck said council pay presents a barrier of entry for prospective candidates.

"We want to serve well on behalf of the people of Fort Worth, the fastest-growing city in the country," Parker said at Tuesday night's council meeting. "I think we're worth it, frankly."