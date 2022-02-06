Fort Worth ISD forms girls flag football league with help from Dallas Cowboys

The district said the new league will open in March with 15 teams from within Fort Worth ISD.

FORT WORTH, Texas — With help from the Dallas Cowboys, Fort Worth ISD has formed a varsity girls flag football league that will begin this spring.

In a news release, the district said the new league will open in March with 15 teams from within Fort Worth ISD.

According to the district, the girls flag football league is one of the first of its kind among public school systems in Texas.

The goal is to have the sport recognized as a Title IX activity, the district said. And Fort Worth ISD has the full support of the Cowboys.

The NFL team hosted an event at AT&T Stadium on Saturday to get student-athletes ready for the league by teaching skill and techniques. Former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware was also among those in attendance to speak to the students.

The #DallasCowboys are excited to partner with @usnikefootball & @nflplayfootball to support the formation of a varsity girls flag football league as a sanctioned sport in @FortWorthISD. 🙌🏈⭐️ pic.twitter.com/w4f0mKwe5y — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 6, 2022

According to the district, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation helped provide funds for the sport.

"The Dallas Cowboys are excited to support female student-athletes in Fort Worth ISD who want to play organized flag football as part of their high school experience," Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer, said in a statement. "The game of football teaches you so much more than how to score touchdowns. It instills teamwork, discipline, handling success and failure, time management and a healthy mindset."