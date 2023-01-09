x
1 killed in shooting off West 7th in Fort Worth

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street, according to a police news release.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person died in a shooting early Friday in the West 7th entertainment district of Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded and found a victim who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police on the scene confirmed to WFAA that the victim later died.

Police took a suspect into custody, but more information about how the shooting happened was not released.

Homicide detectives were still investigating the shooting later Friday morning.

