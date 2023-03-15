Fort Worth police shoot man who they say was armed and 'presented' threat

The man was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, but more information about his injuries was not released.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police officers on Tuesday night shot a man who they said was armed with a handgun and "presented officers with a deadly threat," officials said.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Wedgworth Road, where a woman called 911 and reported that her husband was suicidal, had a gun and was threatening her, police said.

Officers responded to the home and found the husband sitting on the front porch "armed with a handgun," according to a police news release.

Police said officers tried talking to the man and told him to put the gun down, "but he refused to comply."

The man then "presented officers with a deadly threat which resulted in three officers firing their handguns in response, striking the suspect," police said.

Officers treated the man at the scene and then he was taken to a hospital. He's expected to recover from his injuries.

Police said they found a weapon "in the immediate area" near the man.

More information about the incident was not released by police officials.

The police department's major case unit and the internal affairs unit responded to the shooting and were investigating the incident. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office also responded to the shooting.

Police said the department's crisis intervention team was responding to the incident but the shooting happened before they arrived.

The crisis intervention team, which was formed by police in 2017, has six police officers who are certified as mental health peace officers, each one assigned to a city patrol division.