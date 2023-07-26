1 person hit and killed by vehicle on I-20 in Fort Worth, police say

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near Campus Drive in south Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth late Tuesday night, police said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near Campus Drive in south Fort Worth. Officers responded and found a victim who had been hit by a vehicle, police said.

The victim died at the scene. Westbound lanes of the highway were shut down overnight, as police investigated the crash.