1 person hit and killed by vehicle on I-20 in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth late Tuesday night, police said.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. near Campus Drive in south Fort Worth. Officers responded and found a victim who had been hit by a vehicle, police said.
The victim died at the scene. Westbound lanes of the highway were shut down overnight, as police investigated the crash.
The victim's name has not been released. More information about the vehicle involved, or how the crash happened, has not been released.