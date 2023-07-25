Fort Worth police officer terminated after displaying gun during off-duty incident, officials say

Police say the officer reportedly showed his firearm during a verbal altercation last February in Boyd, Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been fired following an off-duty incident that took place in February in Boyd, Texas, the department announced.

Boyd police responded to an incident involving the now-fired officer, Michael Williams, on Feb. 17 at a local business where Williams reportedly was involved in a verbal altercation with employees and showed his firearm in a way that made employees fear for their safety and the safety of customers, police said.

Upon learning of the incident, FWPD began an administrative investigation and Williams was placed on restricted duty and stripped of police powers.

After completion of the investigation, police said Williams was found to have violated several FWPD policies and Chief Neil Noakes terminated Williams' employment.