Man shot and killed after argument over crash in Fort Worth, police say

The argument "escalated to gunfire," police said, and the victim suffered a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Credit: WFAA

FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said.

A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp, according to a police news release.

Officers responded and learned that the suspect and the victim got into an argument after they were involved in a crash with each other.

The argument "escalated to gunfire," police said, and the victim suffered a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no information about the suspect has been released.

The victim's name has not been released.

