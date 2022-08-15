Man shot and killed after argument over crash in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said.
A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp, according to a police news release.
Officers responded and learned that the suspect and the victim got into an argument after they were involved in a crash with each other.
The argument "escalated to gunfire," police said, and the victim suffered a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
No arrests have been made and no information about the suspect has been released.
The victim's name has not been released.