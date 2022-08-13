Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

Police said the car fell about 50 feet to the ground below.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said.

Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.

The vehicle hit a guardrail with enough force to vault over the guardrail and fall nearly 50 feet onto the ground below, police said. The driver was only person inside the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Baylor Grapevine Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The crash caused various lanes of freeways to be shut down on Friday evening.

The cause of the accident will be determined by Traffic Investigation Unit detectives. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded to the crash.