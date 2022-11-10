Man arrested for pointing airsoft gun at Fort Worth elementary school, police say

The suspect, whose name has not been released, faces a charge of terroristic threat.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was arrested for allegedly pointing an airsoft gun at a Fort Worth elementary school on Friday morning, police said.

Officers had responded shortly before 6:30 a.m., when a teacher at Rufino Mendoza Elementary School called 911 and reported that she saw a man pointing a rifle at the school.

Mendoza Elementary is located on Denver Avenue in Fort Worth's North Side neighborhood.

Multiple Fort Worth police officers responded to the call. While they went there, the department's Real Time Crime Center officers used a city camera to find the suspect and give updates to the responding officers, police said.

The camera showed a suspect pointing what appeared to be a black rifle with an orange tip at the school. Officers arrested the suspect without incident and found that his gun was an airsoft gun.