x
Local News

Fort Worth police searching for 13-year-old who's been missing for several days

Maximilian Van Wey was last seen in the 3900 block of Wilkie Way, which is near Wedgwood Middle School.
Credit: WFAA
Maximilian Van Wey has been missing since Oct. 28, 2022.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for several days, authorities said.

Police said Maximilian Van Wey was last seen around 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, leaving the 3900 block of Wilkie Way, near Wedgwood Middle School in southern Fort Worth.

Van Wey is described as being 4-foot-11-inches tall and 87 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who may have information on Van Wey's whereabouts is urged to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

