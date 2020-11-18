Fort Worth City Council to open its meeting on Dec. 1 with Hindu mantras

The City Council typically meets once a week and usually opens with a prayer delivered by someone in the community.

The Fort Worth City Council will open its meeting on Dec. 1 with a Hindu prayer delivered by statesman Rajan Zed.

In a news release, Zed said during the meeting next month, he will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures remotely and then will read the English interpretation of the prayers.

Zed, who is the president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said he also plans to urge councilmembers and others to keep the welfare of others always in mind.

He plans to recite from sacred texts including Brihadaranyakopanishad, one of the readings will be interpreted to say, "Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortality," in English.

The celebration of Diwali is almost complete. It's is a five-day festival that is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world.

The festival symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil, and light over darkness.

The Hindu Temple of Greater Fort Worth has been sharing live streams on its Facebook page in honor of Diwali as many people have celebrated virtually this year due to the pandemic.