4 juveniles arrested after crashing into tree during Fort Worth police chase

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four juveniles were arrested overnight Thursday after a police chase ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a tree, according to Fort Worth police.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded at approximately 3:38 a.m. to a QuikTrip convenience store and gas station, located at 6601 Brentwood Stair Road, about a reported stolen vehicle. As officers approached the blue four-door Hyundai, they turned on their red and blue emergency lights, and the driver of the stolen vehicle quickly backed up and struck the front of the officer's vehicle and drove away.

The chase started westbound on Brentwood Stair Road. At approximately 3:44 a.m., police "successfully deployed a tire deflation device," and the car crashed into a tree. The chase ended near the intersection of Rosedale Street and Conner Avenue, and the four suspects ran away.

By 4 a.m., all four juveniles had been arrested. The names of the suspects are not being released by police officials.

Police said one of the passengers suffered a head injury when the car crashed into the tree and was taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries, where he was released to a parent. The two other passengers were also released to their parents. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center.

Police said all charges will be filed through the department's youth division. It was not clear what charges the juveniles will face in the incident.

The chase lasted approximately six minutes, police said.

