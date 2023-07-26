Cedar Hill police release video of officers firing on suspect who's accused of shooting doctor at medical center

The suspect, Bryan McGee, remains in critical condition and will face an aggravated assault charge. Additional charges are pending.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — Cedar Hill police have released body and dash camera video of officers firing on a man who is accused of shooting and injuring a doctor at a local medical center.

Police on Tuesday, July 25, responded to an active shooter incident just after 12:15 p.m. at the Methodist Family Health Center of Beltline Road. Officers found one victim, a physician, on the ground with a gunshot wound.

According to police, an officer saw the suspected shooter with a long gun get into a vehicle. The suspect crashed just moments later.

During a news conference on Wednesday, July 26, police said the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Bryan McGee, fired his gun at the responding officers, who then returned fire. Police then said McGee dropped his gun and the shooting stopped. McGee then picked the gun back up and officers began firing again, according to police.

Edited body and dash camera video showed the incident between responding officers and McGee. Watch below:

Police said the officers eventually approached the vehicle, removed McGee from inside and began live-saving procedures. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

McGee faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, with additional charges pending. According to police, investigators recovered a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, along with ammunition, inside McGee's vehicle.

Through the investigation, police said they learned McGee's ex-girlfriend worked at the Methodist Family Health Center and that he had recently made threats toward her. Police said they believe Tuesday's shooting at the medical center was a planned attack.

In a statement, Methodist Family Health Center said the physician who was shot is recovering at home and he was released from the hospital on Wednesday, July 26.

"The doctor, who has served Cedar Hill and the surrounding communities for decades, is asking for privacy for himself and the clinic staff," the medical center said. "He would like to thank the community for their support and the team at Methodist Dallas for the excellent care he received."