Former North Texas assistant principal sent to prison for deadly drunk-driving crash

Kevin Scott Evans, 41, a former assistant principal at Boyd High School, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the case.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A former North Texas assistant principal was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a man in 2020, officials said.

Kevin Scott Evans, 41, a former assistant principal at Boyd High School, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the case, which stemmed from a Jan. 8, 2020, crash on Texas 199 in Reno in Parker County.

Evans struck Ernest Medley, 51, with his pickup truck as Medley was walking along the shoulder of the highway, according to the Parker County District Attorney's Office.

Evans then drove away but was pulled over by a police officer several minutes later. The officer noticed damage to Evans' truck, including blood on the front fender, and Evans failed a sobriety test, officials said.

Officials said Evans told police that he had been drinking at On The Patio in Azle after work that day. He said he had 5-6 beers after leaving work around 4 p.m.

A sample of Evans' blood showed his blood-alcohol concentration level to be 0.134, above the legal driving limit of 0.08. Investigators later learned that Evans drank eight pint-sized beers at the bar on the night of the crash.

“Mr. Evans had no criminal record and was, by all accounts, a model citizen prior to this tragedy,” District Attorney Jeff Swain said in a news release. “But, the decisions he made that night cost a man his life and his family the chance to have him in their lives. Our choices have consequences. In our view, that meant that he needed to go to prison.”

Della Mitchusson, Medley's sister, read a victim impact statement at the sentencing, saying her brother “had a very loving, kind spirit. He didn’t have much, but what he had, he would give to others in need.”