FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — Five people were taken into custody after an overnight robbery in Farmers Branch, officials say.

Farmers Branch police responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the 2500 block of Vintage Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, the victim said they had been carjacked, according to police.

Detectives say they were able to locate the stolen vehicle several hours later in the 3000 block of Forest Lane.

Authorities took three adults and two juveniles into custody. They all will face a charge of aggravated robbery, police say.

Officials did not release any of the suspects' names.

