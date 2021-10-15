First ever football game at Globe Life Field to be between Duncanville and Cedar Hill

Friday night lights will be on at the home of the Texas Rangers next week for high school football action.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Globe Life Field will be hosting its first ever football game next week that will feature a matchup between the Duncanville and Cedar Hill high school football teams.

The game is set for Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets and parking passes are already on sale. Click here for more information.

Cedar Hill will be the home team.

Duncanville (4-1) and Cedar Hill (4-2) are currently tied at the top of the District 11-6a standings at 3-0.

Oct. 15's matchups include Duncanville hosting Waxahachie and Cedar Hill at DeSoto.

You can watch Cedar Hill at DeSoto live on the WFAA YouTube page starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Duncanville vs. Cedar Hill game can also be watched live next Friday on the WFAA YouTube page.

The home of the Texas Rangers will also be hosting another football game two weeks after the high school matchup, but this time it will feature the Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic between the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.