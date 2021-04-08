Friday Night Football 2021

Football is back! We have an amazing season lined up full of top matchups and rivalries.

2021 will mark the fourth year of Friday Night Football, WFAA’s streaming broadcast of local high school football games. The broadcasts air on the WFAA YouTube channel, the WFAA app on Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Seven matchups of state-ranked teams, and two of the top rivalries in North Texas spotlight the 2021 broadcast schedule for WFAA’s Friday Night Football, set to begin on Friday, September 17th.





Week 3: Argyle vs Melissa

This week on #FridayNightFootball, we've got a TOP shelf matchup. #1 ranked Argyle goes on the road to face #8 Melissa who's looking to knock off the defending state champs.

Week 2: Flower Mound vs. Marcus

The Mound showdown is upon us. Marcus leads the all-time series, 12-9, and has won the last two, and five of the last seven, but what happens tonight will determine who gets bragging rights at the grocery store.

Week 1: Duncanville at DeSoto