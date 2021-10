The driver escaped with minor injuries and was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A major crash caused major delays Wednesday night on Interstate 35E in Lewisville involving an 18 wheeler on fire between FM 407 and Valley Ridge Boulevard. All lanes have since been reopened.

It appears the 18 wheeler was the only vehicle involved. It's not known what caused the fire to start, officials said.

The driver escaped with minor injuries and was transported to a hospital as a precaution.