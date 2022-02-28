Arlington police search for man accused of fatally stabbing his mother

Anyone who sees Nathan Woodard or has information about where he is is asked to call 911 immediately.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a wanted man who they said fatally stabbed his mother over the weekend.

Police said 26-year-old Nathan Woodard is wanted in the death of his mother, 55-year-old Teresa Dewitt Pierce.

On Sunday, Arlington police said officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Longmeadow Drive to investigate a reported stabbing. Police said Pierce's husband returned home from the store to find her unresponsive and bleeding in the front yard.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said an initial investigation of the stabbing led detectives to believe Woodard was the attacker. The circumstances of what led up to the stabbing were not clear at this time.

Officers immediately began an extensive search of the surrounding area, but Woodard was not found. Detectives have since secured a warrant for Woodard’s arrest and are continuing to search for him.

Police released a recent booking photo of Woodard from a Jan. 4 arrest this year for alleged criminal mischief. Jail records show that he was out on probation as of Feb. 17 for that charge.