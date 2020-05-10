Family of Jonathan Price say they want justice for man killed by police officer

Jonathan Price said he was trying to intervene in a domestic violence situation before he was killed at a Wolfe City gas station, relatives and friends said.

The family of a man shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer over the weekend say they want justice for a man who was known as a "pillar of the community."

Friends and family of Jonathan Price said he was trying to intervene in a domestic violence situation before he was killed at the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street.

The police shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The law enforcement group has released few details on what happened. Officials did say that the police officer was placed on administrative leave.

Officials have not named Price, but relatives confirmed his identity to WFAA.

Relatives and friends said Price was a city employee and well known in Wolfe City, about an hour northeast of Dallas.

Marcella Louis was in bed when she got the call about the shooting. She rushed to the gas station to get near her son.

"And they wouldn’t let me get close to my baby. I just wanted to hold his hand and they wouldn’t let me do that," Louis said. "I just wanted to crawl over there to him."

The mother said she wasn't surprised to hear her son was trying to intervene in a fight.