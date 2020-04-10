Texas Rangers investigating police shooting in Wolfe City, officer placed on leave

The officer is on leave pending the result of the investigation, city officials said in a Facebook post.

One person was shot by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night, officials with the Texas Rangers confirmed.

The officer has since been placed on leave, city officials said in a post to Facebook on Sunday.

The shooting happened near the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street.

The Texas Rangers said they are investigating the shooting at the request of the city's police department, but they would not provide any further details. Officials with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office were also seen at the scene.

The Texas Rangers routinely investigate officer-involved shootings for law enforcement agencies across the state. The death of Botham Jean in Dallas was one such high-profile case the Texas Rangers worked on.