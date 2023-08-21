Extreme heat leaves DFW ranch owners dealing with early hay feeding due to dead grass

Ranch management experts share that animals need the same care as people to survive extreme heat.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The triple-digit days we're having here in North Texas are having a direct impact on livestock owners, especially those needing hay, to keep their livestock healthy.

Amanda Philips owns and operates Southern Hay Bale Express out of Haltom City. The heat-stricken dead grass across the area right now has ranch owners scrambling for affordable ways to feed their animals.

"It's definitely dead, yellow and brown," Philips said.

Southern Hay Bale Express delivers truckloads of hay to ranchers who have been priced out by what she describes as large hay brokers. Usually hay feeding starts in the winter months. So, ranchers managing their livestock this summer are also managing tighter budgets.

"They can't afford it," said Philips. "There's that one area that we found out that they were being charged $175 a bell for minimum quantity or for minimum quality of hay."

In some cases, multiple ranchers have teamed up to order one truckload from Philips' company in order to save on cost because they cannot afford an entire truck load. Philips works with the smaller ranchers who are within a certain mile radius of each other.

Dr. Matt Garcia oversees the range management education program at Texas Christian University (TCU). They teach students livestock care, including heat management.

"You can see heat stress on those animals, heat stroke on those animals," said Garcia. "And you can even see animals that if they if they get too stressed to the heat will actually die."

Garcia also shared that many ranch owners consider their livestock family, especially families who raise cattle for contests and shows at the State Fair of Texas, where you'll see top-of-the-line care.

"You'll see animals under misters. You'll see animals with fans on them, you know, circulating air," said Garcia.

The early hay feeding for ranch owners this year is all part of good animal care. Access to hay is key even when it means adjusting farm budget.

Philips enjoys helping ranchers this summer, especially since Texas will see many more triple-digit days outside.