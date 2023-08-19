Multiple horses killed in Kaufman County barn fire

Officials say the barn was a total loss and several horses weren't able to escape the flames.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Multiple horses were killed in a large barn fire Friday night in a Kaufman County town, officials confirmed in a Facebook post.

The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department said its firefighters were called to help the Scurry Fire Department with the fire at about 7:20 p.m. Friday in the area of Sheila Circle.

Scurry officials reported heavy fire and smoke visible, so thick it could clearly be seen from downtown Terrell.

Three TVFD vehicles and five personnel responded, officials said, spending nearly three hours helping Scurry and four other fire departments with the fire.

The barn was a total loss, officials said, and many horses were unable to escape the flames.