Evacuations will be ordered in Parker County on Wednesday morning after the area was hit hard by heavy rainfall and threats of major flooding, Parker County Judge Pat Deen told WFAA.

A disaster will also be declared later Wednesday, Deen said.

After the area near Possum Kingdom Lake received 4 to 5 inches of rain in about two hours, the Brazos River Authority had to open a fourth floodgate at Morris Sheppard Dam to prevent the water from cresting, according to Deen.

The gates were opened around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday and 40,000 cubic feet of water per second were released as a result, according to officials with the Brazos River Authority.

That water is projected to hit Horseshoe Bend in about 18 to 24 hours, which would be between 11:00 p.m. Wednesday through 5:00 a.m. Thursday, according to Deen.

Deen said residents of Horseshoe Bend, Lazy Bend Estate’s, Soda Springs River View Road, Thorp Springs Road, Hillcroft Drive, Springwood Drive, Gilbert Drive, Harris Drive Driftwood Ranch Trail, East Meadow Lane, North Blue Stem Court and South Old Tin Top Road should be aware of the release.

Deen said he will sign a disaster declaration to allow the county to qualify for state resources. The county's Emergency Operations Center has been activated, according to the judge and will be in communication via Blackboard Connect to areas affected by the water release.

In Palo Pinto County, State Highway 16 was closed until further notice due to high water from the release, said Texas Department of Transportation officials. The closure was between Cliffs Drive and FM 2353.

RELATED: Flash flooding, damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado possible in North Texas

"As additional flood gates are opened, other closures may occur," a spokesperson said.

Flooding could continue throughout the day Wednesday across North Texas as more rain is expected to hit. Much of North Texas is under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.