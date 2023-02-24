A bilingual Erath County employee said her job put in place an 'English only' mandate. She left because of it.

After interpreting for the Erath County Tax Assessors Office, Veronica Cajamarca refused to sign an "English only letter" from her boss.

ERATH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas native who takes pride in being bilingual is speaking out about an elected official trying to silence her Spanish. She said it happened at her place of employment where she has worked for more than a year.

"This is 2023," said Veronica Cajamarca. "Things like this should not be happening."

Cajamarca considers being bilingual a skill set for landing good-paying jobs. But she says a recent request by her boss at the Erath County Courthouse has her back on the job market.

She and her family have relied on their two incomes, so things are really getting tight financially for them now. Cajamarca shared what happened when her boss called her into her office on Feb. 7, 2023.

"Jennifer Carey, who is the tax assessor for Erath County called me to her office and said, 'Hey, I need you to sign something,'" Cajamarca said.

Cajamarca said this letter said, "in order to facilitate an efficient and harmonious work environment all employees shall speak only the English language in limited circumstances."

"I started looking at it and instantly my face started getting hot with anger, and frustration, like somebody had just slapped me in the face," said Cajamarca

Cajamarca explained that she and another employee at the tax assessor's office served as interpreters for Spanish-speaking residents.

She learned the English only rule came after complaints from other coworkers. Cajamarca shared that she experienced all kinds of emotions about being told she would be restricted on when she could speak Spanish, especially since she has even served as an interpreter for her boss.

The English only mandate raised a lot of questions for Cajamarca, including the future of her employee since the same letter indicated that a violation could result in termination.

"Then, I said 'well what happens if I don't sign it?' She said 'I don't know,'" said Cajamarca.

Instead of signing the English only letter, Cajamarca turned in a resignation letter. Cajamarca shared that she did not think anyone would give a second thought about what was happening to her.

Her coworker who also is bilingual is still employed at the Tax Assessor's Office, according to Cajamarca. Eventually, Erath County Judge Brandon Huckabee learned about it and he apologized to Cajamarca. He even met with her in person to assure her that he did not support such action.

"It should not be him the one who is apologizing," said Cajamarca.

Judge Huckabee sent WFAA a written statement in both English and Spanish, stating "This is not a policy that has ever been considered nor will ever be implemented at a County level, and I would strongly advise that no individual office issue such a policy. Another part of his statement reads, I have and will continue to work daily to do what I can to make Erath County offices a place where everyone feels comfortable and supported."

Now, Cajamarca is considering legal action and offers advice to others in her situation, although she never planned on what happened to her actually becoming public.

But after someone posted information on social media about the English only letter, she came forward to explain what happened and encourage others.