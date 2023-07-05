Boil Water Notice in effect for Ennis after overnight power outage at water plant

ENNIS, Texas — The Texas Commission of Environment Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Ennis to issue a Boil Water Notice, according to city officials.
An official told WFAA that the City of Ennis Water Plant lost power Saturday night due to the storms. Power has since been restored and there is water available, but the water pressure dropped to a point where a Boil Water Notice was deemed mandatory.
Ennis officials say customers need to boil their water before consuming it (washing hands/face, drinking, brushing teeth, etc.).
To make sure there are no harmful bacteria or other microbes, officials suggest bringing your water to a "vigorous rolling boil," then allow it to boil for two minutes before letting it cool off.
The city will issue a notice once the Boil Water Notice has been lifted.
Click here to look at other guidelines.
Other local news: